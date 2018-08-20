Mayhew Tools Introduces Two New ProPneumatic Hammer Sets

Mayhew Steel Products has introduced two new ProPneumatic Hammer Sets, one standard and one specialty. All of the hammers within the sets are made of shock-resistant alloy steel that is fully hardened and tempered. Their back oxide finish prevents corrosion, promoting long-lasting durability. Consisting of .401 Turn Type Parker Shank, all of the hammers are made in the USA and backed by a lifetime warranty.

The 4 Piece Hammer Set, part no. 32025, consists of four pneumatic hammers in varying lengths used for hammering operations such as U-joints, ball joints and body-forming work. They can also be used to hammer out seized anchor pins and removing frame rivets and huck bolts. The tools come in a nylon case for easy access and storage.

The 4 Piece ProPneumatic Hammer Set includes:

Part no. 31982 pneumatic hammer 1” x 4-1/4”

Part no. 31987 pneumatic hammer 1” x 6”

Part no. 31926 pneumatic hammer 1” x 8”

Part no. 32001 pneumatic hammer 1” x 12”

The 4 Piece Specialty Hammer Set, part no. 32024, includes a concave hammer, smoothing hammer, peen hammer and U-joint hammer. Each is designed for specific removal applications:

Part no. 31963 – smoothing hammer 1” x 6”r: The smoothing hammer is used to remove details such as creases or curves on surfaces.

Part no. 31964 – concave hammer 1” x 6”: This hammer rides on the pin when starting, pushing out bolts of corroded locations.

Part nNo. 32008 – U-joint/tie rod tool hammer 1” x 6”: The U-joint hammer is used to get a U-joint out or make a tie rod straight. It is cupped so when hammering it does not fall off.

Part no. 32004 – ball peen hammer 1” x 6”: The peen hammer is used to shape or work material, i.e. adding details to materials or surfaces. It is also used for removing ball joints, tie rods, motor mounts, etc.

For convenience and accessibility, the tools are packaged in a self-contained, reusable storage tray that fits most tool boxes.

Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive, and hardware markets. For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at (800) 872-0037 or visit mayhew.com.