Mayhew Tools Launches New Pneumatic Body and Panel Tool Set

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. has announced the launch of a new Pneumatic Body and Panel Tool Set. The set, made completely in the USA, includes five distinct pneumatic tools, each fulfilling a unique application for cutting, trimming, slitting, or ripping body panels, fenders and any other light gauge sheet metal. All five tools are packaged in a self-contained, re-usable storage tray that fits most tool boxes.

All of the set’s tools feature a standard .401 Turn-Type Parker Shank for air or zip guns. Each tool is made of shock-resistant steel that is fully hardened and tempered for long life and durability, and have a black oxide finish to prevent corrosion. Backed by a lifetime warranty, the set saves technicians time by providing them with the tools they need when it comes to specific automotive applications.

The five tools comprising the new Pneumatic Body and Panel Set (part no. 32027) include:

31956 Double Cut Body Ripper: A service tool with dual cutting edges, ideal for body, chassis and exhaust applications.

31957 Panel Cutter: The unique design of this tool makes cutting a tight, smooth radius simple and is ideal for body, chassis and exhaust applications.

31971 Panel Slitter: Featuring a bend of the blade, this tool slits through body panels with ease.

31958 Slotted Panel Cutter: Also ideal for body, chassis and exhaust applications, this tool leaves a clean, smooth edge with the cut curling up through the slot in the middle.

31959 Sheet Metal Trimmer: When you need a light sheet metal without stretch or distortion, this sheet metal trimmer eliminates much of the touch-up grinding necessary with other trimmers.

The tools are sold both individually and as a complete set.

“The Pneumatic Body and Panel Tool Set fills a void for technicians, giving them all of the proper tools they need specific to cutting, slitting, and trimming applications,” said Eric Mills, vice president of sales and marketing, Mayhew Tools. “This set will allow them to tackle the tasks at hand effortlessly while abandoning the one-size-fits-all mentality.”

Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive and hardware markets. For more information, call (800) 872-0037 or visit www.mayhew.com.