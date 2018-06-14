Mazda, CCC are Working Together to Address Vehicle Safety

CCC Information Services Inc. (CCC) has announced that it is working with Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) to address vehicle safety, creating a new method for the automaker to identify recalled vehicles and help collision repairers notify affected vehicle owners so that necessary, safety-related repairs can be made.

MNAO is ensuring that its Takata airbag recall data is uploaded to the CCC ONE Platform, which alerts collision repair providers when the vehicle they’re working on is part of a participating manufacturer recall. If an open recall is detected, collision repairers are encouraged to inform the vehicle owner and supply a printed copy of the manufacturer’s recall notification. Mazda dealerships then perform all recall repairs for free. Collision repairers across the country use the CCC ONE platform to write millions of estimates annually. By utilizing the CCC solution, MNAO is able to identify those vehicles and vehicle owners affected by the Takata airbag recall, since implementing the system in March 2018.

“Vehicle and driver safety is our top priority,” said Robert Davis, senior vice president of special assignments for MNAO. “In the event a recall situation arises, we want to move fast, notifying drivers through as many channels as possible. The recall solution offered by CCC gives us another avenue to reach drivers of affected vehicles, who may not be aware of a potential recall, or whose vehicles have not yet been repaired. With so many collision repairers in the U.S. using the CCC solution every day, we found that CCC is an ideal partner for this important initiative.”

Jim Kinsherf, VP, OEM Group for CCC added, “Mazda has expressed its commitment to vehicle safety, and we’re pleased to assist them and their drivers with these important recall notifications. As vehicle complexity has increased, the industry has also seen the number of recalls increase. Since launching our recall notification system in October 2016, we have detected more than 1.2 million recalls on our platform with a closure rate of nearly 40 percent. By supporting auto manufacturers in their recall efforts, we can help them make our roadways safer; a win for the consumer and a win for the industry.”