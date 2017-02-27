Meet BASF’s ‘Young Trendsetters’ at NORTHEAST 2017

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will be welcoming BASF’s “Young Trendsetters” to its 40th Annual NORTHEAST 2017 Automotive Services Show March 17-19, 2017 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ.

Courtesy of Platinum Show Sponsor BASF, this year’s attendees will get to meet and greet Bogi (Bogi’s Garage, All Girls Garage), KC Mathieu (KC’s Paint Shop, Fast N’ Loud) and Jonathan Goolsby and Josh Henning (Goolsby Customs) on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18.

“Each year, BASF tops themselves, and we are extremely grateful,” said AASP/NJ President Jeff McDowell. “And it seems that the celebrities that come in enjoy the show as much as we enjoy having them. Their presence adds a special elemet to the show. I’m looking forward to meeting Bogi, the guys from Goolsby Customs and of course KC, who was so gracious last year.”

KC Mathieu, owner and operator of KC’s Paint Shop, has hot rods in his blood. Now, his passion for the art shows in his work. Mathieu’s work has been recognized by nationally known car enthusiasts and Barnett’s magazine, and he has been featured on Discovery Channel’s series Fast N’ Loud. Mathieu will be making his second consecutive appearance at the NORTHEAST Show.

“I am very excited to be attending NORTHEAST again this year,” said Mathieu. “The atmosphere and people are just amazing. Last year, I had the opportunity to meet and talk to some amazing students and business owners in our industry. It is exciting to be back for the 2017 show with R-M at this one-of-a-kind show.”

In addition to operating and managing 180 Degrees Automotive, Bogi Lateiner teaches (and her shop offers) car care classes for women. She also leads automotive workshops, does personal and business coaching, and makes presentations on a wide range of automotive and business topics all over America. She recently entered her sixth season as one of the three-girl crew on the Velocity Channel’s All Girls Garage.

Jonathan Goolsby has been customizing anything he could get his hands on for more than 20 years, starting at home in the garage, then as the head painter for the local Chevrolet dealership for 12-plus years. Goolsby and Josh Henning began a friendship that turned into a collaboration of building many high-profile custom cars and trucks for sponsor companies, magazine features and covers, as well as several SEMA show builds. In late 2004, the allure of owning their own business along with the desire to continue to “up the ante” on their quality of craftsmanship led Jonathan and Vonda Goolsby to jump with both feet in and open Goolsby Customs. For the past six years, they have worked together, along with a talented staff of employees, to build a strong customer base that is growing every day, along with a level of excellence that is hard to find in this industry. The Goolsby Customs’ 1932 Ford will be on display at BASF’s booth throughout NORTHEAST 2017 weekend.

To register for the 2017 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show, visit www.aaspnjnortheast.com.