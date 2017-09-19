Memorial Services for Georgia Collision Industry Association Executive Director Howard Batchelor Set for Sept. 20

The board of the Georgia Collision Industry Association (GCIA) announced that memorial services for Howard Batchelor will be held Wednesday, September 20 at 2:30 p.m. at Roswell United Methodist Church.

Batchelor, longtime executive director of the GCIA, passed away from an inoperable brain tumor on Aug. 12 at the age of 47.

Batchelor was born in High Wycombe, England, and moved with his family to Roswell, Georgia when he was six years old. He graduated from Roswell High School in 1988. He started his working career at Photography by David and finished his career with FinishMaster, Inc., serving as a business development manager with territories in North Carolina and South Carolina. He also served as a long-term executive director of the Georgia Collision Industry Association. He was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Georgia Bulldogs, NFL and NASCAR. He enjoyed grilling outside and spending time with friends at Lake Lanier.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alan Batchelor. Survivors include his mother, Jean Batchelor of Roswell; sister and brother-in-law, Wendy and Jim Brock of Marietta; brother and sister-in-law, Russell Thomas and Maxine Silver of Lilburn; aunt and uncle, Joan and John Smith of Roswell; and several nieces and a nephew.

Ingram Funeral Home, Cumming, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the Collaborative Ependymoma Research Network (www.cern-foundation.org), CERN Foundation, P.O. Box 217, Zionsville, IN 46077.