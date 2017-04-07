Body Shop Business
News/Legislation
ago

Michigan Bill Would Bar Insurers from Requiring Repairers to Use Specific Parts Vendors

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Michigan Bill Would Bar Insurers from Requiring Repairers to Use Specific Parts Vendors

AMi Course Designed to Teach Collision Repairers How to Use Enterprise ARMS Automotive Suite

3M Sues Chinese Manufacturer, U.S. Distributor for Patent Infringement on Paint-Spraying Products

Axalta Coating Systems Holds Second Round of Mobile Refinish Training in Argentina

Nevada Bill Would Increase Total-Loss Threshold for Damaged Vehicles to 80 Percent

Idaho Driver Claims Sasquatch Responsible for Deer Collision

Autonomous Vehicles: Job Killers?

Boyd Group Spending Big on Scan Tools, Welding Equipment for its Collision Repair Centers

Claims Frequency, Repair Complexity Pushing Rental Days Higher

New York: Bill Would Forbid Insurers from Specifying Aftermarket Collision Repair Parts on Newer Vehicles

Michigan state Sen. Joe Hune

Michigan state Sen. Joe Hune has introduced a bill that would prohibit insurers from requiring body shops to use specific vendors for parts.

Michigan Senate Bill 291 would amend the state’s insurance code by adding this section:

“An insurer shall not require, directly or indirectly, through a contract, program or policy, a person that operates an automobile repair facility to use a specific vendor or process for the procurement of parts or other materials.”

If passed, the bill would take effect 90 days after signed into law by the governor.

Show Full Article