Mike Anderson, ASA to Present Disassembly Workshops in Ohio

Implementing a 100-percent disassembly process is critical to the success of your collision repair center. Not only can it help you improve your shop’s cycle time by ensuring that all the parts are discovered and ordered up front, but it also can minimize your supplement ratio, which can affect your shop’s KPIs as well as profitability.

So why do so many shops have trouble getting their estimators and technicians to buy in and perform 100-percent disassembly?

In March, Mike Anderson and the Automotive Service Association of Ohio (ASA Ohio) will present two workshops exploring the importance of creating a culture of doing things with your people – not to your people – and how to gain their support for the common goal of 100-percent disassembly.

“Often shops believe they are completely disassembling vehicles,” ASA Ohio said in an email blast. “However, we find the vehicles still have components that should have been R&I’d. Therefore, this course will look at the reasons why components need to be R&I’d from a vehicle and provide real-world examples for each reason. It also looks at how 100-percent disassembly affects the parts procurement process.”

The workshops are designed for body shop managers, estimators, parts personnel and technicians.

The workshops will take place March 9 at Ohio Auto Kolor in Columbus, Ohio, and March 10 at ESC of Cuyahoga County in Independence, Ohio. Both will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The registration fee is $159 for ASA members and $269 for non-members.

To register, visit Ohio ASA’s website.

A $20 discount is available to shops that register by Jan. 8. Any ASA member shop that sends five or more attendees can receive additional discounts.

For information on special pricing, contact Matt Dougher at (513) 659-5324 or [email protected].