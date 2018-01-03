Mike Anderson, Erica Eversman to Highlight Wisconsin Auto Collision Technicians Association Trade Show

Popular industry speakers Mike Anderson and Erica Eversman will lead sessions at the Wisconsin Auto Collision Technicians Association’s (WACTAL) upcoming 2018 Conference and Trade Show.

The event is scheduled for Feb. 16-17 at the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

On Feb. 16, Anderson will present “A Day with Mike & Friends,” which will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a break for lunch.

Anderson, the founder of Collision Advice and creator of the “Who Pays for What?” surveys, will teach attendees how to use new estimating tools to capture more not-included operations, and how to attract and increase sales.

Various industry representatives will join Anderson during his presentation.

On Feb. 17, Eversman will present “Repairer Liability: Truths, Fallacies and Reality.”

Eversman, chief counsel for Vehicle Information Services, will challenge attendees to think about whether their shop would be able to survive a lawsuit for an improper repair job – real or perceived.

“The hidden dangers of vehicle technology, improper repair methodology and your liabilities are real,” the conference brochure explains in a teaser for her session.

The trade show opens at 5 p.m. on Feb. 16 and closes at 2 p.m. on Feb. 17.

On Feb. 17, I-CAR will offer two classes: Vehicle Trends & Diagnostics, and Art & Science of Estimator Interaction. Registration with I-CAR is required to attend.

The agenda includes a program for spouses as well. On each day of the conference, Laura Lee Lotto will lead a session on the benefits of essential oils.

For more information or to register, visit the WACTAL website.