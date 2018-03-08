Mike Anderson’s March Webinar to Focus on Fiat Chrysler Repair Procedures

Earlier this year, Mike Anderson launched a new series of free monthly webinars called “Learn to Research, Research to Learn,” with the goal of helping body shops find OEM repair specifications.

The next monthly webinar will take place at 1 p.m. Eastern (10 a.m. Pacific) on March 23.

The March webinar will focus on Fiat Chrysler’s Tech Authority.

In the webinars, Anderson focuses on a different automaker each month, walking shops through the process of using that OEM’s website to locate the collision repair procedures, information and position statements. Attendees also can text in questions during the live webinar.

“Once your understand the automakers’ websites and begin using them, it becomes a much faster and easier process, and these webinars will help you do that,” Anderson said.

To register, click here.