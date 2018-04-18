Mike’s Auto Body Opens 16th Location in Bay Area

To serve more of the East Bay, Mike’s Auto Body recently opened its 16th location, in Alameda, Calif.

The 13,000-square-foot facility will employ 13 people. Lester Branson will manage the shop, with Kristen Story as the shop’s new office manager.

“Our 46-year-old family-owned company, is, and always will be, only as strong as the people who work there,” Mike’s Auto Body CEO Brennan Rose said. “Our hard-working, dedicated employees have allowed us the opportunity to expand our business in the Alameda market and we’re grateful for that. We’ve been able to assemble a great team here and are always looking for more dedicated people to join the Mike’s Auto Body family. Expansion is the byproduct of our team motto, which is ‘One Team, One Mission.’”

The newest Mike’s Auto Body location, formerly known as Alameda Classic Collision Center, was opened in 2007 by C.J. Miller as a restoration/collision shop.

“The new location is ideally situated between several of our other locations, specifically Lafayette and Fremont,” Mike’s Operations Manager Steve Kelly said. “When we saw this opportunity, we knew that the company culture at Alameda Classic Collision Center was very similar to ours and that’s why we made the move. Before we decide to expand, we look at the market and, in this case, we found a great location with an existing business that had an excellent reputation. The owner could have sold his business to another company, but C.J. decided to go with us, because he wanted his employees to be treated well and retained for the long haul.”

Branson is bringing his managerial skills and experience to Alameda, after being promoted to take on his new role.

“I’m excited for the challenge and I’ve got great support from the Mike’s Auto Body team, so I’m anticipating a seamless transition,” he said. “We have all the tools, training and equipment here to repair our customers’ vehicles back to their pre-accident condition, and with some great employees, I am confident that we will quickly be an integral part of the Mike’s Auto Body organization. One team, one mission – that’s always our approach and a formula that works.”

Story will operate the front office in Alameda, by incorporating the company’s existing management systems currently in place at the other 15 locations.

“The CSR training I received from Mike’s is going to help me to emulate the systems we use every day at all of our other locations,” she said. “I have been working with some of the best people in the industry for several years now, so I’m ready to manage this office and help this staff to perform at a high level.”

Miller, 36, is ready to take on another challenge, although he isn’t sure about what his next move will be.

“I’m so happy that Mike’s is taking over Alameda Classic Collision and my employees feel the same,” he said. “I’ve been in this business since I was 16, washing cars for my father, so it’s been a great journey and now I am looking for my next opportunity. Selling a shop isn’t easy, but by selling it to Mike’s Auto Body, it’s definitely a win-win for me and my crew.”