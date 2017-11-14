Mike’s Auto Body Opens New Location in Brooksville, Fla., Utilizing the Spanesi 360 Concept

Mike’s Auto Body held a grand-opening celebration for its new location in Brooksville, Fla.

With the event taking place on Veterans Day, the MSO invited VFW Post 8713 to help celebrate the grand opening and join the festivities.

“It’s such an honor to have our grand opening on Veterans Day and to be able to share this special occasion with those that have given so much to our country,” said Elizabeth Gannon, owner of Mike’s Auto Body. “We owe so much to these individuals, and Mike’s Auto Body wants to make sure that we thank them every time we have an opportunity.”

Grand-opening festivities included Joey Logano’s race car, giveaways, free hot dogs and hamburgers, a Kona Ice dessert truck and a mechanical bull.

“Our entire staff is excited to bring Mike’s Auto Body collision repair services to the Brooksville area,” stated John Gannon, owner of Mike’s Auto Body. “We utilize modern-day facilities, with state-of-the-art equipment, to ensure that our customers’ vehicles are repaired back to the original manufacturer specifications. We train our technicians continuously to ensure that they are performing the safest repairs possible.”

Gannon noted that the MSO decided on the Spanesi 360 Concept line of equipment for the new facility. The equipment line includes frame-straightening benches, spraybooths and prep stations.

“We are excited to partner with Mike’s Auto Body to deliver a comprehensive suite of vehicle repair technologies to their new facility,” said Timothy Morgan, COO of Spanesi Americas. “With Mike’s Auto Body’s reputation and focus on customer satisfaction, we knew that they would be a great partner to utilize Spanesi’s advanced vehicle repair solutions. We are proud to be able to join their celebration and honor our veterans on the same day.”

Orazio Spanesi, founder of parent company Spanesi SpA, and Simone Spanesi, president of Spanesi SpA, flew to the United States to take part in the festivities.