Body Shop Business
Insurance/Premiums
ago

Mileage, Location Key Factors in Determining Auto Insurance Rates

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

SCRS Unveils Agenda for OEM Collision Repair Technology Summit

CARSTAR Recognizes Store Anniversaries at Annual Conference in Charlotte

Gartner Survey: 55 Percent of Respondents Won’t Consider Riding in Fully Autonomous Vehicle

Twin-Turbo Maxi-Miser 3000 Spray System Provides Continuous Clean, Warm, Dry Air

Nagy’s Brand Updates Look as Business Continues to Expand

Allstate: 500 Claims Adjusters Replaced by QuickFoto App

‘Neighbor from Hell’: State Farm Forced Auto Body Shop to Glue Car Roof, Lawsuit Contends

AASP/NJ: Texas Collision Repair Lawsuit ‘Big Wake-up Call’ to Auto Body Industry

Texas Couple Drops ‘Neighbor from Hell’ Lawsuit Against State Farm

Insurance-Fraud Ringleader Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Staging Wrecks, Filing ‘Paper Collisions’

“Location, location, location” is a well-worn mantra from the real estate business. But it applies to automotive insurance as well.

A study commissioned by insuranceQuotes.com found that your state of residency is a significant factor in setting your auto insurance premium.

“When determining rates, auto insurers typically use mileage as a major factor,” said Laura Adams, senior insurance analyst at insuranceQuotes. “But the amount varies considerably depending on where you live. Consumers who live in states with the biggest hikes have more opportunity to save by driving less. In California, increasing your mileage from 5,000 to 20,000 causes a premium increase over 25 percent.”

Nationwide, drivers who increase their annual miles from 5,000 to 20,000 see an average rate increase of 9 percent, the study found.

The top five states where drivers see the highest rate increase when annual mileage increases from 5,000 to 20,000 miles are

  1. California – 25.66 percent
  2. Alabama – 9.79 percent
  3. Virginia – 9.21 percent
  4. Massachusetts – 9.13 percent
  5. Washington, D.C. – 9.07 percent

Meanwhile, the top five states where drivers see the lowest rate increases are:

  1. North Carolina – 0 percent
  2. Rhode Island – 1.07 percent
  3. Georgia – 2.53 percent
  4. Texas – 2.82 percent
  5. Oregon – 3.06 percent

“When your driving habits change for any reason – such as working from home, having a different commute or retiring, let your insurer know,” Adams said. “Regardless of the financial impact, drivers should always be honest about their mileage, otherwise you risk having a claim denied.”

The full report, which includes state-by-state data as well as analysis and saving tips, is available at https://www.insurancequotes.com/auto/auto-mileage-affects-insurance-rates-8152017.

Show Full Article