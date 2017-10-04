Miller Electric Continues ‘Build with Blue’ Rebate Program with Holiday Savings Promotion
Miller Electric Mfg. Co. is continuing its Build with Blue rebate program with the Miller Holiday Savings promotion. Now through Dec. 31, customers can buy a select Miller welder to receive a rebate of up to $700. Customers who purchase additional Miller accessories or Hobart filler metal can qualify for another rebate of up to $200. Customers who take advantage of these two rebates can receive up to $900 in savings. This offer is valid only at authorized Miller distributors.
Customers are eligible for the following rebates when purchasing from the below list of products:
- Millermatic 211 MIG Welder ($1,079 after $100 rebate) – Welds material from 24 gauge to 3/8-inch thick in a single pass. Multi-Voltage Plug (MVP) provides the versatility to use 120V or 240V input power.
- Multimatic 215 Multiprocess Welder ($1,249 after $200 rebate) – Easy-to-use and versatile MIG, stick and TIG welder that helps build skills. This all-in-one welder connects to 120V or 240V input power and welds up to 3/8-inch mild steel.
- Spectrum 375 X-TREME Plasma Cutter ($1,319 after $100 rebate) – Big cutting power in a small package; cuts up to 3/8-inch mild steel and connects to 120V or 240V input power with MVP.
- Diversion 180 TIG Welder ($1,439 after $700 rebate) – Perfect for the personal user, this AC/DC TIG machine upgrade has both 120V and 240V input power capability.
- Syncrowave 210 TIG Welder ($2,639 after $200 rebate) – Ideal for both light-industrial applications and personal users, the Syncrowave 210 does not compromise power or performance for affordable inverter technology.
- Bobcat 225 Welder/Generator ($3,490 after $200 rebate) – Cost-effective multiprocess welder/generator used for stick welding and generator power. Ideal for farm, ranch, maintenance/repair operations and as a stand-alone generator.
Customers can also take advantage of more savings when purchasing additional Miller accessories or Hobart filler metal:
- Receive a $50 rebate when buying $150 in qualifying products.
- Receive a $100 rebate when buying $300 in qualifying products.
- Receive a $200 rebate when buying $500 in qualifying products.
For more information, talk to a local distributor or visit MillerWelds.com/buildwithblue.