Illinois Tool Works Subsidiaries Miller, Hobart Earn ISO 9001:2015 Quality Certification

Miller Electric Mfg. Co. and Hobart, both subsidiaries of ITW (Illinois Tool Works), have earned upgrades in their quality certification.

The quality management systems of both Miller and Hobart have been registered to Quality System Standard ISO 9001:2015.

Miller and Hobart are among the few organizations in their industry that have globally transitioned and upgraded to the new ISO 9001:2015 standard, which is a process approach certification that emphasizes sharing organizational knowledge, risk assessment, top management leadership and improvements.

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops international standards such as ISO 9001 and is an independent, international agency with a membership composed of 165 national standards bodies.

“This achievement demonstrates that as an organization we met and fulfill the ISO 9001:2015 requirements and continue to make quality a priority,” said Deb Arfstrom, quality systems manager for Miller. “This can be seen through our employees who take time to focus on how they can improve products and processes for our end users. Their ideas, efforts and dedication are what make our quality system effective – and one that continues to be recognized as being ‘best in class.’ It takes hard work and dedication to embrace and achieve certification, and the results add value to the organization and ensure customer satisfaction.”

In 1993, Miller became the first manufacturer of welding and cutting equipment to be registered to the ISO-9001 standards, according to the company.

ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system that demonstrates an organization’s ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, and aims to enhance customer satisfaction through the effective application of the system.

“Miller and Hobart continue to recognize that customer satisfaction is foremost,” Arfstrom said. “Our dedicated loyalty to continuously improve products ensures satisfied customers, on-time delivery and quality products.”