Miller Introduces Multimatic 220 AC/DC

The new Multimatic 220 AC/DC from Miller Electric Mfg. LLC delivers all-in-one multiprocess capabilities for MIG, flux cored, DC TIG and DC stick welding, plus the addition of AC TIG capabilities. Welders can now tackle more projects and more materials – now offering AC/DC TIG from 24-gauge to ¼-inch-thick aluminum

“Our customers have asked – on social media, at trade shows, in the store – when we will offer a multiprocess machine with AC TIG capabilities,” said Mandy Dix, product manager for Miller Electric Mfg. LLC. “We listened. The Multimatic 220 AC/DC is the versatile, all-in-one solution our customers need so they can be more efficient and take on more projects.”

The Multimatic 220 AC/DC makes it easier than ever to switch between processes. QuickTech technology automatically determines the correct polarity and switches to the right process when the welder hits the trigger or taps the foot control. This technology also allows a MIG gun and TIG torch to be connected at the same time. In addition, the Multimatic 220 AC/DC features two shielding gas connections so both MIG and TIG gases can be attached simultaneously.

“When designing this new member of the Multimatic family, we focused on making it easy to use,” said Dix. “Features like QuickTech and Auto-Setä Elite, which automatically adjusts weld parameters for each process, gives users more time to do what they love – welding.”

For TIG welders who want to fine-tune their parameters, the Multimatic 220 AC/DC offers adjustable AC balance and frequency and DC pulse. Or, operators can rely on Pro-Setä technology, which offers pre-set controls designed by Miller weld engineers to eliminate the guesswork when setting weld parameters.

The Multimatic 220 AC/DC delivers ultimate portability, weighing just 56 pounds and featuring the Miller exclusive Multi-Voltage Plug (MVP), which allows users to weld in more places by simply choosing the plug that fits a 120 V or 240 V power receptacle and connecting it to the power cord. No tools are required.

Ease-of-use is enhanced further through other innovative features. An angled wire drive uses an updated motor in an all-aluminum housing to support longer torch options and deliver smoother wire feeding for better welds. The Quick Select drive roll makes setup quick and easy by offering three grooves — two for different-sized solid wire and a third for flux-cored wire.

