Miller to Unveil AC TIG-Capable Multiprocess Solution and Offer Live Welding Demos at SEMA

Miller Electric Mfg. LLC announced it will be exhibiting at the 2018 SEMA Show Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in Las Vegas. Attendees can try out Miller solutions at welding and cutting demonstration areas in booth no. 23113, located in the Racing & Performance pavilion in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Miller will unveil a new multiprocess machine from the show floor at SEMA. This new Multimatic solution gives welders the freedom to use any process: MIG, flux cored, stick — and even AC/DC TIG.

Instagram star Barbie the Welder will showcase the new Multimatic machine’s versatility while creating a sculpture from the booth, daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Following the show, Miller will give away two prizes: a new Multimatic machine or the completed sculpture from Barbie.

Attendees can also catch a daily seminar addressing tips and techniques for TIG welding aluminum. Following each presentation and Q&A period, attendees are encouraged to try out any products and welding protection.

“Visitors get the opportunity to ‘try before you buy,’” said Andy Weyenberg, motorsports marketing manager for Miller Electric Mfg. LLC. “By asking questions, testing the products and attending our seminars, visitors can truly experience the difference of welding with Miller.”

The following products will also be in the booth for display and purchase — many with applicable show specials or that meet the eligibility requirements of the Miller Build with Blue rebate program:

Millermatic 211 MIG welder

Diversion 180 TIG welder

Syncrowave 210 TIG MIG Spoolmate 150 Package

Dynasty 210 TIG welder

Dynasty 280 DX TIG welder

Dynasty 400 TIG welder

Multimatic 215 Multiprocess welder

Spectrum 375 X-TREME with XT30 Torch plasma cutter

Spectrum 625 X-TREME with XT40 Torch plasma cutter

Welding protection, including the Digital Series welding helmets featuring the new ClearLight Lens Technology and other safety apparel such as the Auto-Darkening Weld-Mask Series

To catch live reports and updates from the show, Miller fans are invited to check out the Miller social media channels: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.