Milwaukee Tool Adds Lockback Pocket Knife to Lineup of Jobsite Cutting Solutions

To meet the needs of users who prefer a traditional, manual-open folding-knife design over one-handed press and flip, Milwaukee Tool has developed a Lockback Pocket Knife that delivers the same “Nothing But Heavy Duty” promise and performance that users have come to expect from their Milwaukee knives.

With a lockback design, the spine of the knife locks into the blade for a strong, secure hold. Users simply need to apply pressure to the button to disengage the lock and release the blade. A 3-inch stainless steel blade provides a sharp, long-lasting cutting edge, and an ergonomic, glass-filled nylon body provides durability.

For added utility, the Lockback Pocket Knife also features a reversible wire-form clip for comfortable pocket storage and quick access, as well as a lanyard hole for easy tethering.