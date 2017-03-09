Milwaukee Tool Introduces Cordless Metal Circular Saw

Milwaukee Tool recently introduced the M18 Fuel metal-cutting circular saw. As part of the M18 Fuel lineup, the metal-cutting circular saw features the PowerState brushless motor, RedLithium battery pack and RedLink Plus Intelligence. The saw has the capacity to cut through a wide range of small-diameter metal. The hard-working PowerState brushless motor gives the M18 Fuel metal-cutting circular the power and speed to minimize bogging down while completing cuts that other 18-volt saws cannot, according to the company. The RedLink Plus Intelligence integrates full-circle communication between tool, battery and charger to protect them from overloading, overheating and over-discharging. When equipped with an M18 RedLithium XC5.0 Battery Pack, the tool can make up to 370 cuts on one charge in EMT. The tool is fully compatible with the entire M18 line, now offering more than 125 power tool products.