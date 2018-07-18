Minnesota Auto Body Shop Hosts National Auto Body Council First Responder Emergency Extrication Training

Superior Auto Collision in Eagan, Minn., affiliated with 1Collision, announced that it hosted a National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responders Emergency Extrication Training (FREE) event July 10, 2018. The hands-on extrication training class was attended by first responders from Eagan, Apple Valley, Lakeville, Mendota Heights, Farmington and South Metro. State Farm Insurance provided four late-model vehicles for this event.

FREE is designed to offer local fire departments and rescue squads critical information on the latest technologies and materials in late-model vehicles. FREE events include classroom training by an instructor from Hurst, followed by valuable hands-on experience, cutting on vehicles with high-strength steels and practicing life-saving techniques. Understanding evolving vehicle design as well as advanced technologies and components helps first responders perform their life-saving duties safely. The NABC partners with Hurst, insurers and the collision repair facilities to provide this valuable community service.