Minnesota Teen Crashes SUV into Building During Driving Exam

A 17-year-old girl from Monticello, Minn., accidentally plowed into a building while taking the road test for her driver’s license, authorities said.

As the teen attempted to pull out of her parking space, she inadvertently put the vehicle in drive instead of reverse. The vehicle lurched forward when she accelerated, causing the SUV to jump the curb and crash into the building that houses the exam station, according to the Buffalo (Minn.) Police Department.

“The impact caused significant damage to the vehicle and building,” the police department noted.

The license examiner, a 60-year-old woman from Buffalo, was transported to the Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

The teen driver wasn’t injured in the crash, nor was anyone in the building.

No charges are pending against the girl, according to the police department.

Most commenters on the police department’s Facebook page are expressing empathy for the teenager, encouraging her to take the test again.