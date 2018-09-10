Mirka Launches Two New Abrasives with State-of-the-Art Coating Technology

Mirka USA announced it has introduced two new abrasives, Iridium and Novastar. The new paper-backed Iridium and film-backed Novastar abrasives are premium products for the automotive refinishing, wood and manufacturing industries, including marine and vehicle.

“Iridium and Novastar are not just an improvement on our earlier products, we’ve really aimed at redefining abrasives manufacturing technology: new optimized grains, new coating and curing techniques as well as Mirka’s new multihole patterns,” said Stefan Sjöberg, CEO of Mirka Ltd.

Iridium offers remarkable flexibility and grain adhesion, providing users with consistent quality and scratch pattern. A new multi-hole pattern delivers outstanding performance without clogging, delivering extended disc life. Iridium is available in 5” and 6“ discs, as well as 3.2” x 5.2” strips and 2.75” x 16” strips with perforations every eight inches This perforation will allow the user to easily tear the longer strips of Iridium down to match the size of a 2.75” x 8” sander. Iridium is available in grits 80 to 600, making it ideal for premium body shops, wood shops and painters and decorators.

Novastar , a unique film-backed abrasive, features an aggressive initial cut in coarse grits for heavy-duty applications. The premium film-backing offers outstanding edgewear resistance, flexibility and grain adhesion that is also waterproof. A new multi-hole pattern delivers outstanding performance without clogging, delivering extended disc life. Novastar is available in 5”and 6” discs, grits 80 to 180 and P240 to P600, making it ideal for marine, composites and vehicle manufacturing.

“[These abrasives] both have a unique dust-repellent surface that doesn’t clog, so the grains stay sharp longer,” said Sjöberg. “We’ve done over 300 field tests worldwide at the beginning of the year to verify the customer value, and the results were overwhelmingly positive. Speed, efficiency, lifetime and dust extraction are unrivaled.”