Missouri Anti-Vehicle Safety Inspection Ready for House Consideration

The Missouri House Rules Committee passed House Bill (H.B.) 1444 on April 10 with a vote of 7 to 4. If enacted, H.B. 1444 would repeal Missouri’s vehicle safety inspection program.

The bill is now eligible for consideration by the entire Missouri House of Representatives. The Automotive Service Association (ASA) continues to oppose H.B. 1444 and encourages all interested parties in Missouri to visit ASA’s legislative advocacy website, TakingTheHill.com (click “Alerts”), to contact their state representatives in opposition to the legislation. Or Missouri citizens can click on this direct link to send a letter: https://tinyurl.com/ASA-opposeHB1444.

