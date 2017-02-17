Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens announced that he has chosen Chlora Lindley-Myers to lead the Missouri Department of Insurance, Financial Institutions and Professional Registration (DFIP).

Lindley-Myers is deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance. Among her past positions, she has served as the director of the Consumer Protection and Anti-Fraud Division of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, as chief compliance officer of examinations for the Kentucky Department of Insurance, and as property and casualty section chief for the Missouri Department of Insurance.

Lindley-Myers holds an undergraduate degree from Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts and a law degree from the University of Connecticut. She is licensed to practice law in various states, including Missouri.

Lindley-Myers has received national recognition for her work, including the Robert Dineen Award for Outstanding Service and Contribution to the State Regulation of Insurance in 2015.

“I look forward to working with Chlora to fight for the people of Missouri,” Greitens said in a news release. “At DIFP, she will have the ability to make sure that our government properly protects the people, while ensuring that businesses are encouraged to create jobs. She’s a proven leader who will put the people first.”