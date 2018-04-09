Missouri House Committee Passes Bill that Would Repeal Vehicle Safety Inspections

The Missouri House Transportation Committee passed House Bill (HB) 1444. If enacted, the bill would repeal Missouri’s vehicle safety inspection program.

Despite testimonies in support of the Missouri safety inspection program from Automotive Service Association (ASA)-Midwest member Ben Steinman, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, AAA and other organizations at the Committee’s Feb. 7 hearing, the bill has continued to gather support in the Missouri House.

The ASA continues to oppose HB 1444 and encourages all interested parties in Missouri to visit TakingTheHill.com to contact their state representatives in opposition.