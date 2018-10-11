Mitchell 1 Recognized for Enhancing Repair Business Productivity

Mitchell 1 has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan with its 2018North American Customer Value Leadership Award. Frost & Sullivan noted that Mitchell 1’s advanced software and solutions for repair information, shop management and business marketing help empower automobile repair businesses to accelerate their overall efficiency, long-term growth and profits, and simultaneously offer exceptional customer convenience and value.

“Mitchell 1’s user-friendly automotive repair information software, ProDemand, combines complete OEM service information and exclusive real-world knowledge in a single lookup,” said Anuj Monga, program manager, Aftersales Mobility.

The company’s shop management software, Manager SE, offers customers a powerful point-of-sale system that provides visibility into every aspect of their business. Manager SE makes managing the business more efficient and gives clients a clear understanding of their overall operation — particularly the most profitable areas and those that need to be improved, Frost & Sullivan pointed out.

In addition, the company’s SocialCRM auto shop marketing service provides a comprehensive approach to business development and offers personalized support with an expert marketing agent assigned to each shop client. With SocialCRM, auto repair shops can take their marketing efforts to the next level with very little effort. The LocalSearch feature delivers a search-optimized website, along with phone call tracking services and helpful online reviews to add new customers and increase online visibility.

“Overall, the ProDemand auto repair information software enhances the efficiency of technicians and service writers and expedites the repair process while the Manager SE software enhances clients’ understanding of their overall operation, particularly the most profitable areas. The SocialCRM marketing service helps shops engage with their customers with minimal effort and attract new business through verified consumer reviews and an enhanced internet presence,” added Monga. “These outstanding end-to-end benefits make Mitchell 1 richly deserving of Frost & Sullivan’s 2018 North American Customer Value Leadership Award.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company’s unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.