Mitchell Announces Strategic Agreement with Assured Performance Network for Audit and Inspection Services

Mitchell International, Inc., announced it has signed an agreement with Assured Performance Network, Inc., to provide field services in support of Mitchell’s Collision Repair Network Management solutions. Mitchell will utilize audit and inspection vendors (AIVs) to provide field services for its network management solutions, which are offered to OEMs, fleets and other entities.

“In order to help ensure the capabilities of the repairers selected for our growing number of OEM network management solutions, we want to work with AIVs that not only have a nationwide field presence but are also experts in the latest in collision repair tools, equipment and technologies,” said Michael Lawlor, vice president, APD Strategy, Mitchell. “Assured Performance Network has a long and successful track record, and a great team to provide these services. We are excited about the opportunity to work with them.”

Added Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance Network, “We have worked closely with Mitchell over the last several years, and this agreement represents the next step forward in our ongoing relationship. Mitchell’s commitment to proper and safe repairs is a value we share, and this new work together will allow us to jointly serve the collision repair market in support of those values.”

Mitchell and Assured Performance expect to begin collaborating to deliver services to support the General Motors Collision Repair Network in the coming weeks. Interested repairers can find more information about the GM program and begin the enrollment process by visiting GenuineGMParts.com and clicking on the “For Professionals” tab.

“Assured Performance is the first of multiple AIVs that we anticipate will work with us on the GM program, and we will have capabilities through our AIV program to enroll both repairers that participate in other OEM collision programs, as well as those joining General Motors

Collision Repair Network as their first OEM program,” said Lawlor.