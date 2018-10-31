Mitchell Announces Strategic Partnership with VeriFacts for Audit and Inspection Services

Jason Stahl has 24 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 12 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.

Mitchell announced it has signed a partnership agreement with VeriFacts Automotive for it to provide audit and inspection field services in support of Mitchell’s OEM Collision Repair Network solutions, which are offered to OEMs, fleets and other industry participants.

“Proper and safe repair is a central tenet of Mitchell’s strategic direction,” said Michael Lawlor, vice president of Auto Physical Damage Strategic Partnerships for Mitchell. “In new and unique ways, our software solutions help facilitate the beginning-to-end execution of properly executed repair procedures. However, the physical inspection of a repair facility also remains critical in evaluating its readiness for participation in our quality-focused programs. We’re excited that VeriFacts will focus its well-regarded expertise on these inspections, which assess prospective program participants and their capabilities.”

The partnership will promptly help facilitate the launch of the General Motors Collision Repair Network, administered by Mitchell. VeriFacts will remain the verification company for the Cadillac Aluminum Program. Interested repairers can find more information about the GM program requirements and application processes at genuinegmparts.com.

“VeriFacts has a solid reputation and vast experience in the field of vehicle manufacturer repair programs, and we are delighted to work with Mitchell to provide services for its OEM Collision Repair Network Solutions,” said Andy MacDonald, vice president, sales and OEM, VeriFacts. “The measurement and management of quality input and output throughout all aspects of the repair process is at the core of the services provided by VeriFacts. We look forward to working with Mitchell in its quest to raise the bar on quality in new ways, for the benefit of all collision repair industry stakeholders.”