Mitchell Announces Winners of 2017 AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards

Mitchell International has announced the winners of the 2017 AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards, honoring top-performing collision repair facilities throughout the United States for their superior customer satisfaction and commitment to operational excellence.

“We are proud to recognize the recipients of the 17thAnnual AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards for their best-in-class service and superior customer satisfaction,” said Jack Rozint, vice president of sales and service at Mitchell International. “This award recognizes the collision repair facilities that achieve extraordinary customer satisfaction due to an unwavering commitment to excellence in all aspects of collision repair operations.”

Mitchell’s AutocheX Premier Achievers Awards winners for 2017 include collision repair facilities of all sizes and from states all across the nation. The winners were chosen based either on their consistent high customer satisfaction scores as measured – independently or as part of an insurance-sponsored repair program – by Mitchell’s AutocheX customer satisfaction solution.

“Customers show a great deal of faith when they entrust a vehicle repair to a shop like ours,” said Richard Greenawalt of Auto Collision & Glass in Niagara Falls, N.Y. “We are committed to providing customers with a proper and safe repair, so it is critical that we have the right tools to help us identify damage in detail. AutocheX lets us monitor our customers’ experience and connect with them in a deeper way. This tool ensures that we are achieving the goals set by our organization, while giving us the ability to let customers know we truly care.”

The Mitchell AutocheX program surveys customers from the 7,500 repair facilities actively participating in the program. Customers are asked to rate their overall experience in terms of customer service and satisfaction, among other detailed experience-related questions.

Since the award program was launched in 2002, Mitchell has presented more than 4,500 AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards to industry-leading collision repair facilities. For a complete list of winners of the 17th Annual AutocheX Premier Achiever Awards, visit the Mitchell website.