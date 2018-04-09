Mitchell Issues First-Quarter 2018 Industry Trends Report

Mitchell has released its Industry Trends Report for the first quarter of 2018.

The auto physical damage edition of the report provides insights on the adoption of artificial intelligence and the importance of proper and safe repairs.

The report also includes data on length-of-rental, vehicle sales, appraisal values, comprehensive losses, third-party damage and collision losses.

Artificial Intelligence and Auto Insurance

As the insurance industry grapples with the opportunities and disruption presented by artificial intelligence and other transformational technologies, Mitchell CEO Alex Sun writes about how the practical implementation of AI is helping insurers gain operational efficiencies.

In his article, Sun shares a vision for technology as a way to simplify the complexities of navigating the property & casualty insurance and repair ecosystems.

“One of the most exciting things about artificial intelligence, and many other forward-looking technologies, is how the power of data will bolster human decision making in order to simplify the inherent complexities and uncertainties of restoring people’s daily lives,” Sun writes.

The New Repair Network

As vehicles become increasingly sophisticated, and evolve from simple modes of transportation to complex computer networks on wheels, new vehicles are leveraging advanced technologies and materials to make driving safer. As cars evolve, they fuel the need for a more dynamic and flexible approach for their repair networks.

In “The New Repair Network,” an article by Jack Rozint, vice president, repair sales & service, APD Solutions, states: “The bar is rising for the entire collision repair industry to focus first on accurate identification of all the necessary steps to repair both the structural components of a vehicle and to restore its electronic systems and software to original condition, ensuring proper and safe repairs.”

The complete report is available on the Mitchell website.