Mitchell Launches Guidewire Marketplace Accelerators to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Mobile Transactions

Mitchell and Guidewire Software announced that Mitchell has successfully completed the “Ready for Guidewire” validation process for two new accelerators.

The Mitchell Consumer Self-Service Accelerators make it easier for an insurance company using Guidewire ClaimCenter and Guidewire Claim Portal to meet increasing consumer needs for mobile transactions, Mitchell said in a news release.

The accelerators provide insurers “a single out-of-the-box implementation of Mitchell’s mobile first-notice-of-loss (FNOL) and photo-based estimating solutions with little to no additional integration work, reducing implementation time and effort.”

“The Mitchell Consumer Self-Service Accelerator expands upon Mitchell and Guidewire’s strategic alliance providing advanced, integrated solutions designed to optimize workflows and improve decisions across the end-to-end insurance claims process,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager, Auto Physical Damage, Mitchell International. “This out-of-the-box solution improves the implementation time for insurers to adopt the latest consumer self-service technologies in the claims workflow.”

Mitchell’s Ready for Guidewire accelerators support insurers by enabling:

Guided Photo Capture to walk the consumer through the photo submission process to help ensure proper photos are taken

Automatic creation of appraisal assignments in both ClaimCenter and Mitchell WorkCenter, including photo estimating, allowing for low-touch claims processing

Consumer-provided information from the Mitchell Mobile FNOL workflow automatically available to ClaimCenter as presented in Guidewire Claim Portal

“We commend Mitchell for preparing the first Ready for Guidewire accelerators for our digital offerings,” said Ayan Sarkar, vice president and business owner, Digital, Guidewire Software. “This helps our mutual auto insurance customers advance further in being customer-centric and drive self- service and automation. Guidewire and Mitchell are committed to working together to help P&C insurers adapt and succeed in this rapidly changing environment.”

Mitchell is now eligible to use the Ready for Guidewire validation mark, which designates that the offerings have been through a rigorous review process that supports readiness for integration with Guidewire InsuranceSuite and Digital products. Customers can download additional information about the Mitchell Accelerators on the Guidewire Marketplace.

“The Mitchell Consumer Self-Service Accelerators were developed to help insurers remain at the forefront of the claims self-service revolution by addressing workflow integration needs as well as the demands of today’s connected consumer,” said Becky Mattick, director, Global Solution Alliances. “We are pleased to add these accelerators to Guidewire Marketplace to benefit existing and future customers.”