Mitchell Secures Patent for Diagnostic System

Mitchell International, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the property & casualty claims and collision repair industries, announced that it has been granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its’ Mitchell Diagnostics system.

The Mitchell Diagnostics system operates on all vehicle makes and models, and providing both scanning and diagnostic repair capabilities—without per-vehicle transaction fees, according to the company.

“This design concept for the Mitchell Diagnostics system started years ago as it became more apparent that sophisticated safety and electronic systems were more commonplace in vehicle design,” said Jack Rozint, SVP repair sales & service, APD Solutions for Mitchell. “Repairers today are working on a complex computer network on wheels and to do it right requires not only great tools, but integration of diagnostic data and documentation into the technology infrastructure used for claims handling and repair facility management.”

The Mitchell Diagnostics system was launched in July 2017 and has quickly become an industry leading solution, having now assisted insurer, independent appraiser and collision repair facility users with more than 200,000 pre- and post-repair scans. Importantly, the Mitchell Diagnostics system allows repairers to execute diagnostic repairs in-house, including recalibrations, system resets, and module reprogramming. Its workflow design integrates seamlessly with the Mitchell Connect platform—and works seamlessly with other collision and claims management systems. Mitchell’s patent covers several areas of this unique design that incorporates diagnostics into the data and process flow of the repair and claim processes, according to the company.

“We’ve tried multiple products for our vehicle scanning and recalibrations,” added Tom Williamson, President of Marina Auto Body in Los Angeles and Huntington Beach, CA. “With the Mitchell Diagnostics system we’re able to scan all makes accurately and quickly, and the resulting documentation links to our other systems effortlessly – all of which makes our operations more accurate and efficient.”