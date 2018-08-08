Mitchell Selected as Administrator for GM Collision Repair Network

General Motors and Mitchell International, Inc., announced the launch of the enrollment portal for the GM Collison Repair Network, enabling collision repair facilities to apply to participate in the network. As of Aug. 8, 2018, any collision repair facility in the U.S. may apply for inclusion in

the GM Collision Repair Network through the enrollment portal.

GM’s repair facility locator, accessed through a GM website (GenuineGMParts.com), will show consumers those GM Collision Repair Network facilities that have fulfilled the requirements of the GM Collision Repair Network program. In choosing a repair facility that is part of the Collision Repair Network, GM vehicle owners can be confident the repair facility has the right equipment and training to efficiently help deliver proper, safe, quality repairs through the integration of repair procedures, diagnostic data, and repair quality control checks.

“We put the customer at the center when we designed GM’s Collision Repair Network, because we know nothing is more important to customers than knowing they can trust the safety and integrity of their vehicle when it leaves the repair facility,” said John Eck, collision manager, GM Customer Care and Aftersales. “Mitchell’s software platform and expertise will help us make a difference for GM drivers, and help the entire repair industry satisfy customers and run profitable, efficient enterprises.”

The GM Collision Repair Network program leverages the latest Mitchell Freedom platform solutions to support participating repairers. Collision Repair Network members will perform pre- and post-repair diagnostic scans, utilize Mitchell’s Cloud Estimating, reference GM repair procedures throughout the repair process, and perform quality-control checks.

“We are honored GM has selected Mitchell as the exclusive administrator for its Collision Repair Network,” said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager, Auto Physical Damage Solutions at Mitchell. “Our first step is to begin accepting applications for Collision Repair Network participation at NACE 2018. Administering the GM Collision Repair Network delivers on our efforts to meet the new and changing challenges of today’s complex vehicles, and assist the industry in

delivering proper and safe repairs.”