Mitchell’s 2017 Property and Casualty Conference Highlights Technology’s Impact on Claims Process

Mitchell held its annual Property and Casualty Conference on Oct. 16-18 at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa in Tucson, Ariz.

Mitchell welcomed leaders from across the industry for two full days of technology and industry-focused keynotes, breakout sessions and discussions.

“This is an incredibly dynamic time in the industry,” said Alex Sun, president and CEO of Mitchell. “It’s vital that we engage in meaningful discussions with our customers so that we can work collaboratively to move the industry forward. This conference provides an opportunity to do that.”

Sun opened the conference by addressing how technology advancements are changing consumer expectations for the claims process. He also shared how new cutting-edge technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to drive intelligent decision-making into the claims workflow.

Artificial intelligence was a key theme at the conference overall, with breakout sessions focusing on how Mitchell is incorporating AI technologies such as computer vision and machine learning into its products to deliver better business outcomes to its customers.

Presentations and discussions also addressed how physical damage data gathered at first notice of loss may support better bodily injury outcomes, and the importance of proper vehicle repair.

In an important announcement to its auto physical damage and collision repair customers, Mitchell also expressed its commitment to an open-standards and toll-free approach to data exchange via Program Freedom, an initiative to deliver an alternative to closed, proprietary platforms for collision repair and auto claim industries.

A key feature of this year’s conference was the inaugural Mitchell mPower Awards. Mitchell honored customers ICW Group Insurance Companies and Texas Farm Bureau for delivering better outcomes through innovative technology or business transformations. For more details on the winners, visit Mitchell.com.

Another highlight was the launch of Mitchell’s mPower website, Mitchell’s new resource for technology trends, industry insights and expert opinions.

In keeping with Mitchell’s commitment to giving back to the communities it serves, the conference also included the annual (m)Community Networking Reception, an opportunity for attendees to connect with each other while giving back to the local community. This year’s event aided the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.