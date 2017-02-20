Mobileye Equips 4,500 New York City Rideshare Vehicles with Collision-Avoidance Technology

Mobileye announced that it has completed installation of collision-avoidance technology across 4,500 for-hire vehicles in New York City, including vehicles that are available through Uber and Lyft.

Together with Atlas Financial Holdings, a commercial-automobile insurer, Mobileye has equipped thousands of New York City-based rideshare vehicles with a collision-avoidance system that uses a high-resolution vision sensor to analyze potentially dangerous scenarios in real time, alerting drivers to impending collisions and giving them enough time to react, according to Mobileye.

“As the popularity of ridesharing continues to grow in cities across the country, it is imperative that these vehicles take advantage of new technologies designed to enhance the safety of drivers and passengers,” said Moran David, director of business development at Mobileye. “Mobileye’s system will provide vehicle owners and drivers peace of mind knowing that the most advanced technologies are in place to provide an extra layer of safety and protection to drivers and their passengers. We look forward to working closely with our partners to prevent collisions across the city, while improving the driving behavior of operators.”

The Mobileye system integrates technology from Israel-based Pointer Telocation, allowing vehicle and fleet owners to review the driving behaviors of their operators.

The introduction of Mobileye technology across for-hire vehicles in New York City comes on the heels of Mobileye’s recent partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation as well as dozens of pilot programs in cities across the country.