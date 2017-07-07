Moller Flying Car for Sale on eBay: Buy It Now for $5 Million (Just Don’t Fly It)

For sale on eBay: a gently used 2001 Moller International G90 M400 Skycar, dubbed as the original VTOL (vertical-takeoff-and-landing) flying car.

The bidding starts at $1 million; the “Buy It Now” price is $5 million.

The seller describes the M400 Skycar as “a true museum piece, developed over many years and first flown in 2001 at the company’s shareholder meeting.”

“A collector who buys the M400 will receive it in its original 2001 flight form and condition, complete with eight Rotapower engines that produced over 720 hp allowing the M400 Skycar to take off and land vertically,” the seller, mollerskycar, explains in the eBay listing.

“It should be noted, however, in this original form, it does not have FAA approval and a condition of this offer is that it cannot be flown.”

That said, the M400 Skycar would be ideal for any car or aircraft collection in a museum, the seller explains.

“Alternatively, a bidder can buy the M400 Skycar and with the support of Moller International, make it the world’s first FAA-approved VTOL-capable ‘flying car,’” the seller adds.

‘Operational Prototype’

In a brochure for the Moller Skycar 400 Series, Moller International notes that the Skycar is in the “operational prototype” stage.

The Skycar boasts a maximum speed of 308 mph at 20,000 feet, a cruising speed of 284 mph at 65 percent power and a range of 805 miles at 131 mph, according to the company.

“The Skycar combines the high-speed capabilities of a fixed- wing aircraft with the vertical takeoff-and-landing capabilities of a helicopter,” the company explains in the brochure. “Its ducted fans provide lift and propulsion without the dangerous exposed rotor blades and high maintenance costs of rotary-winged aircraft. The vehicle uses state-of-the-art fly-by-wire computer technology to monitor, control and maintain stability of the aircraft, while simultaneously making it simple and easy to operate.”

On its website, Dixon-Calif.-based Moller International notes that it’s been working on a flying car since the 1960s, and has poured $100 million into R&D. It could be several years before the Federal Aviation Administration certifies the Skycar as airworthy, the company says.

Once certified, the M400 Skycar will sell for around $500,000 in limited production, Moller International says. As the company ramps up production, it expects the Skycar to sell for $60,000 to $80,000.

“Even at an initial unit price of $1 million, the Skycar 400 is still five times less expensive than the V-22 Osprey in net tons of payload delivered relative to its acquisition cost,” the company asserts, referring to the Bell-Boeing tiltrotor aircraft used by the U.S. Military.