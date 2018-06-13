Moody’s Collision Owner Dominates Maine Governor Primary

Shawn Moody, founder and owner of Moody’s Collision Centers in Maine, has emerged the winner of the four-way Republican primary field for state governor. The Bangor Daily News reported that Moody had received over 55 percent of the vote, according to unofficial returns, which is enough to avoid a ranked-choice vote tally in the election.

Moody outran his three opponents: Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason of Lisbon, former Health and Human Services Commissioner Mary Mayhew of China and House Minority Leader Ken Fredette of Newport.

“We’re going to work for the whole state — north, south, east and west. We’re going to take our state back,” Moody told a group of his supporters before the results came in, Bangor Daily News reported.

Moody made the announcement that he was going to run for office at his MSO’s headquarters in Gorham, Maine, where he grew up and lives now.

“I am a common-sense conservative, and that’s the way I’m going to lead this state,” Moody said as he announced his candidacy. “ … I don’t think there’s anybody out there who knows more [about] the value of a dollar but also knows the value of people.”

Moody noted that his company gives 10 percent of its after-tax profits back to its employees, and gives associates access to financial information such as revenues, profits, KPIs and its customer-satisfaction index.

“We have to take care of our customers in order to stay in business and to grow,” he said. “What’s Congress’s approval rating? 12 percent? Our customer satisfaction rating is 98 percent, because we’re held accountable.”