Motor Guard Introduces Latest Stud Welder Kit

Motor Guard has introduced a brand-new enhancement to its Magna-Spot line of Stud Welders, the JO-1050 Entry-Plus Kit with improved Striker-Tip Draw Pins for strong welds on all steels.

Specially designed for “no-holes” dent repair on today’s lightweight, high-strenth steels, the kit contains all the basic componets of Motor Guard’s full-featured kits at an entry-level price. The JO-1050 Stud Welder Kit incorporates Motor Guard’s low-heat technology, designed for today’s high-strength steel unibody vehicles. With plenty of power for any job, this welder virtually eliminates “burn-through,” a common problem associated with other models.

Complete with a heavy-duty slide hammer and now with a supply of 500 Stiker-Tip Draw Pins and a handy storage box, this kit contains all the basic items needed for professional no-holes dent repair. In addition, a full array of accessories is available to expand this kit for a wide variety of applications.

All Motor Guard Magna-Spot Welders feature the exclusive Magna Pin System (MPS), which provides a convenient and secure holder for pins both on the case and in the electrode tip. Motor Guard Magna-Spot Stud Welders feature:

High-power, low-heat design

Magna Pin System (MPS)

Lightweight and ergonomic

High-heat, high-impact case

Nine-Foot oil-resistant power cord

Heavy-duty twist-lock slide hammer

Full five-year warranty

Made in the U.S.A.

For more information, call (800) 227-2822 or visit www.motorguard.com.