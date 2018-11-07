Body Shop Business
Products/Motor Guard
ago

Motor Guard Introduces New Air Preparation System

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Motor Guard Introduces New Air Preparation System

BASF to Host NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication Event

SkillsUSA to Participate in "Giving Tuesday"

VIDEO: Counterfeit Airbags, Presented by Honda

Elite Body Shop Solutions Webinar to Cover Subaru Certified Collision Network

PPG to Acquire Automotive Refinish Products Manufacturer SEM Products, Inc.

ABRA to Buy Large Regional MSO

Subaru Changes Position Statement on Scanning

Suspect Charged in Shootout at Alabama Auto Body Shop

PPG Promotes Adventure, Top Artists at SEMA Show

Motor Guard has introduced the Motor Guard High Tech Air Preparation System (MHT-7000), its most advanced air preparation system for spraybooths and critical refinishing operations. It offers four stages of air prep in a single unit and provides for a quick, clean cartridge change.

The MHT-7100 Compressed Air Filter is a high-volume water trap combined with a particulate and oil filter that features Motor Guard’s exclusive hydrophilic depth cartridge which filters to a .01 micron rating. The cartridge was developed to trap oil, water and particulates in between the tightly wound sheets of high-efficiency media. A drop-in replacement cartridge (M-710) and spin-off T-handle provide for a rapid cartridge change.

The MHT-7200 Compressed Air Desiccant Dryer features a unique cartridge that combines an activated carbon inner element to remove oil vapor to <.003 ppm with a high-capacity silica gel desiccant dryer that delivers an incredible -40ºF dew point to the spraybooth. Two full quarts of silica gel desiccant beads ensure a long filter life, and a sealed, disposable cartridge (M-720) and spin-off T-handle provide for a quick and clean cartridge change. A color-change (blue to pink) sight glass signals the need to replace both cartridges.

The MHT-7300 Compressed Air Precision Regulator is a high-quality, true diaphragm regulator designed to set and hold outlet pressure over a wide range of flows and conditions. A high-visibility, multi-scale pressure gauge features a scratch- and solvent-proof glass lens that will outlast all competitive gauges.

Show Full Article