Motor Guard Introduces New Air Preparation System

Motor Guard has introduced the Motor Guard High Tech Air Preparation System (MHT-7000), its most advanced air preparation system for spraybooths and critical refinishing operations. It offers four stages of air prep in a single unit and provides for a quick, clean cartridge change.

The MHT-7100 Compressed Air Filter is a high-volume water trap combined with a particulate and oil filter that features Motor Guard’s exclusive hydrophilic depth cartridge which filters to a .01 micron rating. The cartridge was developed to trap oil, water and particulates in between the tightly wound sheets of high-efficiency media. A drop-in replacement cartridge (M-710) and spin-off T-handle provide for a rapid cartridge change.

The MHT-7200 Compressed Air Desiccant Dryer features a unique cartridge that combines an activated carbon inner element to remove oil vapor to <.003 ppm with a high-capacity silica gel desiccant dryer that delivers an incredible -40ºF dew point to the spraybooth. Two full quarts of silica gel desiccant beads ensure a long filter life, and a sealed, disposable cartridge (M-720) and spin-off T-handle provide for a quick and clean cartridge change. A color-change (blue to pink) sight glass signals the need to replace both cartridges.

The MHT-7300 Compressed Air Precision Regulator is a high-quality, true diaphragm regulator designed to set and hold outlet pressure over a wide range of flows and conditions. A high-visibility, multi-scale pressure gauge features a scratch- and solvent-proof glass lens that will outlast all competitive gauges.