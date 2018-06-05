Body Shop Business
Motor Guard Introduces Unique Line of Miniature Sanding Blocks

Motor Guard has introduced a first-of-its-kind line of miniature sanding blocks. These new blocks are constructed of a specially formulated compound, and their ergonomic shapes allow for fine, fingertip sanding on a wide variety of profiles and body lines. Each block measures 3-1/2 inches in length.

Motor Guard’s new Mini-Blocks are available in three styles:

  • Rectangular Mini-Block (MB-10) for flat sanding and sharp corners
  • Double D Mini-Block (MB-11) with radiused sides for sanding inside contours
  • Curved Mini-Block (MB-12) for complex body lines and details

The blocks are also offered in a see-through pegboard display, the AP-7 Mini-Block Assortment, containing three of each block.

From pulling to painting, Motor Guard Corporation is celebrating 50 years of providing time-saving and innovative solutions to auto body repair and refinishing professionals. More information, visit www.motorguard.com or call (800) 227-2822.

