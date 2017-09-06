Body Shop Business
Motorists Believe Distracted Driving Is Dangerous, But Some Think They’re Good at It

According to a Progressive Insurance study, around one-third of drivers are confident in their own ability to text and drive – even though the majority believe that distracted driving is the biggest cause of vehicle accidents and more than 90 percent said it should be illegal.

The starkest difference in attitudes is between younger and older drivers. More than 60 percent of 18- to 34-year-olds said they’re confident in their ability to safely text while driving, compared to fewer than 6 percent of individuals 55 and older.

In 2015 alone, 3,477 people were killed and 391,000 were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Teens were the largest age group reported as distracted at the time of fatal crashes.

“We hope this study starts conversations around distracted driving and how to reduce it,” said David Pratt, business leader of usage-based insurance at Progressive. “It’s especially interesting that most people recognize this activity is dangerous, yet many people feel confident in their own ability to text and drive.”

Among other highlights from the study:

  • Despite expressing confidence in their texting-and-driving abilities, 64 percent of 18- to 34-year-olds said they believe that texting or looking at a phone while driving is the most common cause of accidents.
  • Twice as many men (21 percent) as women (11 percent) are “very confident” in their ability to text while driving.
  • Despite that confidence, 88 percent of men and 97 percent of women think texting should not be allowed.
  • More than 65 percent of individuals polled believe that texting/looking at one’s phone while driving is the most common cause of traffic accidents in the United States. And 83 percent of individuals believe police should be able to pull over drivers for texting alone.
  • At the same time, 34 percent of respondents said they were somewhat or very confident in their ability to text while driving.
  • The most common feelings evoked when seeing another driver texting is concern (62 percent) followed by irritation (50 percent). These top two feelings didn’t vary by age or gender.

Approximately 1,000 individuals 18 years of age or older responded to the national online survey.

  • Texting is not just a “teen” problem. There are millions of employees who seek to do work while behind the wheel. Fleet vehicles/company cars are on the road more than teen drivers. They “multi-task” becoming very distracted.

    The State wants to increase fees and fines, but there is a tech way to stop these distraction. There are apps to block you using your phone when you drive. AT&T DriveMode is one example and it is FREE!

    One area that is rarely discussed is that each state has hundreds of State vehicles that inspectors, regulators and the agricultural department use as fleet vehicles, but they do not have the technology to diminish distracted driving. I would love to see one state lead by example and use a program, like FleetMode, to block texts, redirect incoming phone calls, and impede all other apps in the State vehicles. If we want our state roads to be safer, let’s start by making our state vehicles safer.

