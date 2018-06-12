MSO Symposium Announces 2018 Advisory Board
The MSO Symposium, an exclusive meeting for leadership in the collision repair industry, has announced its 2018 Advisory Board following a meeting of industry executives, ASA staff and board members. This year’s Advisory Board members include:
- Bruce Bares, Certified Collision, CEO – Master of Ceremony
- Darrell Amberson, LaMettry’s Collision, president of operations
- Chris Abraham, Service King Collision Repair Centers, CEO
- Tim Adelmann, ABRA Collision & Glass, president
- Scott Benavidez, Mr B’s Paint & Body Shop Inc., owner
- Paul Gange, Fix Auto, president & CEO
- John Harris, John Harris Body Shops
- Jim Keller, 1 Collision Network, president
- Michael Macaluso, CARSTAR, president
- David Mitchell, Car Guys Automotive, CEO
- Ron Nagy, Nagy’s Collision Centers, president
- Tim O’Day, The Boyd Group, president & COO
- Vince Romans, The Romans Group, managing partner & CEO
- Dave Roberts, FOCUS Investment Banking, LLC., managing director and Automotive Group team leader
- Mark Sanders, Caliber Collision Centers, president & COO
- Roy Schnepper, Butlers Collision, president
- Marcy Tieger, Symphony Advisors, LLC, managing director
- Russell Thrall III, CollisionWeek, publisher & editor-in-chief
- John Walcher, Veritas Advisors, Inc., president
- Rick Wood, Cooks Collision, president & co-CEO
The 2018 MSO Symposium will take place on Thursday, August 9, in Atlanta, Ga., at the Georgia World Congress Center.
This year’s symposium will offer insight on the latest trends and developments in the collision repair industry, as well as discuss unique dialogue revolving around some of the greatest challenges large, multi-shop organizations face. Attendees will benefit from the program’s knowledgeable speakers, presentations, networking opportunities and diverse panel discussions.
The MSO Symposium is the place for executives representing multi-shop operators (MSOs), along with single-location collision repair facilities with annual sales exceeding $3 million, to come together to discuss how these trends will impact their business and the industry. In addition, speakers and panelists will share their experiences and knowledge to provide this prominent sector of the collision repair industry insight as to how they grew their business and overcame obstacles on their path to success.
Registration for the MSO Symposium is now open at www.NACEAutomechanika.com/mso.
The event is also open to property and casualty insurance company executives, and OEM representatives.