MSO Symposium Announces 2018 Advisory Board

The MSO Symposium, an exclusive meeting for leadership in the collision repair industry, has announced its 2018 Advisory Board following a meeting of industry executives, ASA staff and board members. This year’s Advisory Board members include:

Bruce Bares , Certified Collision, CEO – Master of Ceremony

, Certified Collision, CEO – Darrell Amberson , LaMettry’s Collision, president of operations

, LaMettry’s Collision, president of operations Chris Abraham, Service King Collision Repair Centers, CEO

Service King Collision Repair Centers, CEO Tim Adelmann , ABRA Collision & Glass, president

, ABRA Collision & Glass, president Scott Benavidez , Mr B’s Paint & Body Shop Inc., owner

, Mr B’s Paint & Body Shop Inc., owner Paul Gange , Fix Auto, president & CEO

, Fix Auto, president & CEO John Harris , John Harris Body Shops

, John Harris Body Shops Jim Keller , 1 Collision Network, president

, 1 Collision Network, president Michael Macaluso , CARSTAR, president

, CARSTAR, president David Mitchell, Car Guys Automotive, CEO

Car Guys Automotive, CEO Ron Nagy, Nagy’s Collision Centers, president

Nagy’s Collision Centers, president Tim O’Day , The Boyd Group, president & COO

, The Boyd Group, president & COO Vince Romans , The Romans Group, managing partner & CEO

, The Romans Group, managing partner & CEO Dave Roberts , FOCUS Investment Banking, LLC., managing director and Automotive Group team leader

, FOCUS Investment Banking, LLC., managing director and Automotive Group team leader Mark Sanders , Caliber Collision Centers, president & COO

, Caliber Collision Centers, president & COO Roy Schnepper , Butlers Collision, president

, Butlers Collision, president Marcy Tieger , Symphony Advisors, LLC, managing director

, Symphony Advisors, LLC, managing director Russell Thrall III , CollisionWeek, publisher & editor-in-chief

, CollisionWeek, publisher & editor-in-chief John Walcher , Veritas Advisors, Inc., president

, Veritas Advisors, Inc., president Rick Wood, Cooks Collision, president & co-CEO

The 2018 MSO Symposium will take place on Thursday, August 9, in Atlanta, Ga., at the Georgia World Congress Center.

This year’s symposium will offer insight on the latest trends and developments in the collision repair industry, as well as discuss unique dialogue revolving around some of the greatest challenges large, multi-shop organizations face. Attendees will benefit from the program’s knowledgeable speakers, presentations, networking opportunities and diverse panel discussions.

The MSO Symposium is the place for executives representing multi-shop operators (MSOs), along with single-location collision repair facilities with annual sales exceeding $3 million, to come together to discuss how these trends will impact their business and the industry. In addition, speakers and panelists will share their experiences and knowledge to provide this prominent sector of the collision repair industry insight as to how they grew their business and overcame obstacles on their path to success.

Registration for the MSO Symposium is now open at www.NACEAutomechanika.com/mso.

The event is also open to property and casualty insurance company executives, and OEM representatives.