MSU’s Center for Advanced Vehicular Research to Unveil “Halo Project” Vehicle in SCRS Booth at SEMA

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) and Mississippi State University Center for Advanced Vehicular Systems (CAVS) will be holding a vehicle unveiling in SCRS booth no. 11173 at the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. The reveal is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 30.

The Halo Project is the combination of a variety of CAVS’ capabilities, such as using in-house material inspection capabilities with C.T. X-ray scanning to ensure sound welds and materials research.

“The Halo Project was designed as a concept vehicle to give us a platform to display a majority of the complex capabilities that CAVS houses, and allows an opportunity for those generally doing restricted research to highlight their work,” said Matthew Doude, associate director of CAVS. “The vehicle being revealed in the SCRS booth serves as a platform for our researchers to demonstrate their expertise on a real-world, high-performance vehicle, while exploring the future of automotive technology applications.”

The vehicle features technological highlights such as:

autonomous capabilities

all-wheel drive

all-electric (CAVS first all-electric vehicle)

designed to operate in off-road environments

advanced electric powertrain

off-road data collecting capabilities because of various sensors

“We believe the exploration of how advanced technology is applied will also carry over to a better understanding of how repair specialists will interact with a future-state of the industry that has a greater prevalence of autonomous vehicles and how autonomous vehicles will present different challenges for collision repair professionals,” said Doude.

Additionally, catch Matthew Doude’s presentation, “Evolving Automotive Design for an Autonomous Future,” during SCRS’ IDEAS Collide Showcase on Friday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m.-noon in room N241. The IDEAS Collide Showcase will tackle this and other similar topics that either highlight disruption, or provide solution in the collision repair industry. Ten speakers will deliver fast-paced presentations designed to stimulate thought, innovation and resolution of business challenges with brash, outspoken and thought-provoking concepts. Registration will be available onsite.