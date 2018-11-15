NABC, BASF Partner for First Responder Training



The National Auto Body Council and BASF have announced they will partner to host a day of events for Houston-area first responders and community members on Saturday, Nov. 17, all to showcase the positive impact that Houston’s collision repair professionals bring to the region. Some 60 first responders from Houston-area fire departments will participate in NABC F.R.E.E. vehicle extrication education to help ensure Houston drivers receive the best emergency response, while one local Houston veteran will receive a refurbished vehicle to help him get to work and take care of his loved ones.

NABC Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the Recycled Rides program in 2007, members of the National Auto Body Council have donated more than 1,900 vehicles valued at more than $24 million.

On Saturday, one deserving military veteran will experience a life-changing event – the presentation of a car to provide him independence and the ability to work and take care of his family – thanks to the National Auto Body Council, GEICO Insurance Company and Caliber Collision – Park Row. The veteran, Larry Spivey, was selected by the U.S. Vets of Houston. Spivey, who had been homeless and living on the streets for the past three years, entered the VA funded Grant-and-Per-Diem Program last year for housing. He got a job at the YWCA – Hot Meals on Wheels program as a site coordinator at the Houston location, where he works 20-25 hours per week. A father with three grown children and a 12-year-old, getting to work and family events has been a challenge without transportation. The gift of a vehicle will allow him to take care of his loved ones, be independent and look for a full-time job.

The NABC F.R.E.E. program provides advanced education and guidance to help first responders practice cutting techniques on advanced vehicles, addressing high-strength steel and composite materials, multiple airbags, onboard technology and changing vehicle design. The 12 vehicles for the program were donated by State Farm and Hurst Jaws of Life provided the equipment and Municipal Emergency Services is the classroom education and extrication demonstration. More than 60 first responders from fire departments throughout the Houston region will participate in the event.

Keeping first responders up to date on the latest new technology in vehicles is a challenge for every local fire department. The National Auto Body Council F.R.E.E.™program keeps first responders abreast of the rapid changes in vehicle design. High-strength steel, airbags, advanced restraint systems, onboard technology and safety around alternative fuel vehicles are all covered in the program.

WHO: National Auto Body Council — Bill Garoutte, President and CEO

State Farm

GEICO — Tara Carthew, Vice President

Caliber Collision – Park Row — Chris Gates, Regional Manager & Chuck Trepagnier, Center Manager

U.S. Vets of Houston

WHAT: BASF and the National Auto Body Council will showcase how the collision repair industry gives back to the communities where it does business with two unique NABC proprietary programs – the NABC F.R.E.E. Program to provide extrication training to first responders and the NABC Recycled Rides Program to deliver refurbished vehicles to local residents in need.

WHERE: BASF Training Center

19345 Kenswick Drive Suite 600

Humble, Texas 77338

WHEN: Saturday, November 17, 2018

11:15 a.m. NABC Recycled Rides vehicle presentation

Noon Interview opportunities with NABC F.R.E.E.participants

NABC F.R.E.E. emergency extrication demonstration and education