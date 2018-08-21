National Auto Body Council Gifts Recycled Ride to Nashville Veteran

The National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program recently donated a newly restored vehicle to a local Nashville veteran at the Collision Advice Legacy Group’s Business Council Symposium, sponsored by Axalta Coating Systems.

The gifting was a much-needed lift for U.S. Army veteran Ronald Dahl, who received the keys to a 2010 Nissan Altima donated by State Farm and restored by Randy’s Body Shop in Paducah, Ky., with parts and materials donated by a number of additional NABC members.

“As a former shop owner, military veteran and now an industry consultant, it is such an honor and privilege to partner with the NABC, Axalta and one of our members, Randy’s Body Shop, to give back to someone who has served our country,” said Mike Anderson, president of Collision Advice. “We are thankful to NABC for the opportunity to be a part of such a heart-warming event.”

Dahl, who served in the Army from 1982-1986, moved to Nashville after he lost his job as a commercial truck driver in Maine. Unable to find immediate employment and housing, Dahl and his wife, Marcia, lived in their U-Haul truck until they received support from Operation Stand Down, which helped provide transitional housing and temporary employment. The Recycled Rides gift will enable Dahl to expedite the process of getting his commercial driver’s license in Tennessee and find better employment opportunities.

“As a longtime member of the National Auto Body Council, Axalta is proud to support the Recycled Rides program and is especially honored to be part of the celebration at Axalta’s Business Council Symposium in Nashville, Tenn.,” said Troy Weaver, vice president, Axalta North America Refinish. “We are committed to helping all of our business partners in their efforts to provide vehicles for the program.”

Added NABC President and CEO Bill Garoutte, “It is an honor and humbling experience to be a part of each of our NABC Recycled Rides giftings. This one was very special as it was presented at one of the largest gatherings of independent body shop owners in the United States, and the recipient was shown such a high level of respect and appreciation for his service to our country.”

Recycled Rides is a unique program in which businesses representing all facets of the collision repair industry team up to repair and donate vehicles to individuals and families in need of reliable transportation. Since the inception of the Recycled Rides program in 2007, NABC members have donated more than 1,700 vehicles valued at more than $22 million.