NABC Recycled Rides Program Opens New Career Opportunities for Georgia Man with Gift of Restored Vehicle

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced that another refurbished vehicle was recently donated to a needy Atlanta resident through its Recycled Rides program.

Atlanta resident John Quinones had struggled with adversity, even while he tried to make a positive impact in the lives of others. A lack of transportation had held him back from the kind of job opportunities he desired. All of that changed today with the gift of a restored vehicle by the NABC Recycled Rides program.

Quinones was presented a 2014 Dodge Avenger SE, which will provide him years of reliable transportation that will allow him to pursue a higher paying job, a new residence and a higher standard of living. The vehicle was donated by Farmers Insurance of Atlanta, and the repair work was performed by the Mall of Georgia Ford Collision Center, a Berkshire Hathaway Automotive facility. Partners such as FCA donated all of the materials through Troncalli Jeep Chrysler.

“I can’t believe this day,” said Quinones. “They told me not to get emotional, but I can’t help it. Not only will I be able to get a better job and not have to walk to work, I can drive to visit my mother for her birthday and go see family in North Carolina. It really is a life-changing experience.”

Added NABC President and CEO Bill Garoutte, “It is an honor and humbling experience to be a part of each of our NABC Recycled Rides giftings. To help put someone on the road to achieving their career goals and a better life is what this program is all about. We wish John all the success in the future.”