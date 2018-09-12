National Auto Body Council to Host Annual Premier Golf Fundraiser

The National Auto Body Council (NABC) announced it will be kicking off its yearly fundraising efforts with the annual NABC Premier Golf Fundraiser on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019 at Tahquitz Creek Golf Club in Palm Springs, Calif.

Each year, the NABC and its member partners raise funds to support hundreds of NABC Recycled Rides car presentations to those in need, NABC First Responder Emergency Extrication (FREE) education programs for first responders, and NABC Distracted Driving Awareness campaigns that keep thousands of drivers safe on the road.

The tournament will feature four-person teams in a best-ball format. Players will have an opportunity to participate in special on-course incentives and great raffle prizes.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for the tournament including:

Title sponsorship

Presenting sponsorship

Hole sponsorship

Contest sponsorship – longest drive, closest to the pin, longest putt

On-course beverages, breakfast and lunch

Following the golf tournament, NABC and its partners will host the first NABC Recycled Rides event of 2019, presenting vehicles to local families in need.

To register to play or sponsor the event, contact Mike McManus at [email protected] or (888) 667-7433 ext. 119.