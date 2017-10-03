Body Shop Business
Training/National Auto Body Council
ago

NABC’s ‘FREE’ Program Provides Firefighters with Crash Course on How to Cut up Complex Vehicles

Body Shop Business Staff Writers

Body Shop Business Staff Writers,

View bio

Connecticut Man Gets Four Years in Prison for Staging Car Accidents

NABC’s ‘FREE’ Program Provides Firefighters with Crash Course on How to Cut up Complex Vehicles

Houston Auto Body Association to Host Presentation on Variable Rate System

Hyundai’s New Rear-Occupant Alert System Honks Horn, Flashes Lights if Child Left Behind in Vehicle

Carubba Collision Expands in New York State

Collision Repairers Give High Marks to Regional Auto Insurers

In Battle of Grizzly vs. Car, Bear Wins

Certification: Not Just a Fad

Coordinating Committee for Automotive Repair Publishes Best Practices for Dealing with Flood-Damaged Vehicles

I-CAR Launches ‘Art and Science of Estimator Interactions’ Course

The National Auto Body Council (NABC), Caliber Collision and State Farm teamed up with the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety to host a special First Responder Emergency Extrication (FREE) training program for 75 firefighters representing 14 fire and rescue companies throughout Virginia, Maryland and New York.

NABC’s innovative training program is designed to provide specialized instruction on the safest, fastest way to extricate accident victims from vehicles constructed with today’s high-strength materials and advanced technologies.

It is the only hands-on training program of its kind that focuses specifically on late-model vehicles with lighter weight, high-strength steels, sophisticated electronics and multiple airbag systems.

“With limited budgets, training opportunities like this are invaluable,” said John Burruss, training officer for the Charlottesville (Va.) Fire Department. “Knowing where and how to efficiently cut and extricate can make the difference in saving lives as well as the safety of our first responders.”

Caliber Collision sponsored the FREE event, which was offered at no cost to fire departments as a community service program. State Farm donated late-model vehicles for the training program, and Holmatro Rescue Equipment provided training instruction and extrication tools.

“As collision industry professionals, we understand the complexities of today’s new car technology,” said Chuck Sulkala, executive director of the National Auto Body Council. ”We are committed to do all we can do to help provide our first responders with training resources that will benefit our community and help save lives.”

Sulkala encouraged local collision repairers interested in hosting First Responder Emergency Extrication events in their local communities to contact the National Auto Body Council.

Show Full Article