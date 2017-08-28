Nagy’s Brand Updates Look as Business Continues to Expand

Orrville, Ohio-based Nagy’s Collision Centers recently revealed updated branding for all of the Nagy’s Collision Centers, Pro Touch and Power Sports locations.

The refreshed branding coincides with the continued growth and expansion of their business, the MSO said.

“We feel our new, consistent look connects the three areas of our business using the common thread of the ‘next-level service,’ which our customers can expect to receive at all of our locations,” said Nagy’s President Ron Nagy. “Our new branding pays homage to the rich family history of the Nagy’s name, while recognizing the strategies and new technology we utilize to set ourselves apart from other collision centers.”

Dave Nagy established Nagy’s Body & Frame in 1973 in Doylestown, Ohio. In 1995, brothers Ron and Dan Nagy purchased the business from their father, expanding the business to the locally recognized brand it is today with 10 locations across Northeast Ohio.

Nagy’s continues to grow with the recent announcement of an expanded location in Hartville and Medina, planned to open this fall.

“Nagy’s has focused on providing quality repairs and service since 1973,” Nagy’s Vice President Dan Nagy said. “We are grateful to serve the communities in which we currently have locations and look forward to sharing the Nagy’s experience with new customers as we continue to expand into different markets.”

In addition to collision repair, Nagy’s offers professional auto detailing at Nagy’s Pro Touch in Wooster. The location will be doubling in size this fall, according to the company. Nagy’s also offers full-service mechanical and collision repairs for motorcycles, ATVs and more at Nagy’s Power Sports in Wadsworth.