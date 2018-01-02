Nagy’s Collision Centers in Northeast Ohio Celebrates 45th Anniversary in 2018

Nagy’s Collision Centers is kicking off the celebration of its 45th year in business.

As part of the 45th anniversary, Nagy’s is organizing a number of events and offerings, including the grand opening of the MSO’s newest location in Orrville, Ohio.

The Orrville location will be the MSO’s 12th location in Northeast Ohio.

“For as long as I can remember, I wanted to work for my dad,” President Ron Nagy said. “We are very lucky that my brother and I are exceptionally close business partners and share the same values.”

Dave Nagy established Nagy’s Body & Frame in 1973 in Doylestown, Ohio. Ron and Dan Nagy purchased the business from their father in 1995, growing Nagy’s to the locally recognized brand that it is today.

Nagy’s has built its success on “constant innovation,” which includes continuously expanding the education and knowledge base of its technicians, the MSO said.

“We have evolved from a man running a shop behind his house to a multi-location business employing close to 150 people in multiple communities, townships and counties,” Vice President Dan Nagy said. “I’ve even evolved from an auto body frame technician to a businessman that has gained a lot of understanding into ownership.”

Recently, Nagy’s expanded its brand by opening two unique locations that offer services extending beyond standard collision repairs. In Wooster, Nagy’s Pro Touch offers professional auto detailing, and in Wadsworth, Nagy’s Power Sports offers full-service mechanical and collision repairs for motorcycles, ATVs and more.

The company prides itself on charity and community involvement. The Wooster Chamber of Commerce recently presented the 2018 Leadership Wooster Distinguished Alumni Award to Ron Nagy for his service and local engagement.

“We are a true family business and therefore understand community involvement,” Ron Nagy said. “We buy local, we give charitable donations to local organizations, we support the schools and of course we hire local. We are grateful to serve the communities in which we currently have locations and look forward to sharing the Nagy’s experience with new customers as we continue to expand into different markets.”

Is your shop celebrating an anniversary or other milestone? Drop us a line at [email protected] or [email protected] so we can let our readers know!