Nagy’s Collision Centers in Ohio Promotes New Estimators at Wadsworth, Wooster Locations

Orrville, Ohio-based Nagy’s Collision Centers announced the promotion of Chelsea Butler to estimator at Nagy’s Wadsworth and Michaela Kuhns to estimator at Nagy’s Wooster.

Butler has been with Nagy’s for the last two years as office manager of Nagy’s River Styx in Wadsworth. Butler and her husband, Michael, who also works for Nagy’s, reside in Shreve, Ohio.

Kuhns has been with Nagy’s for the last four years as office manager of Nagy’s Wooster. She is a 2017 Leadership Wooster graduate, a member of the Massillon Baptist Temple and resides in Dalton, Ohio.

Nagy’s Collision Centers has locations in Ashland, Doylestown, Green, Hartville, Orrville, Millersburg, Wadsworth and Wooster.

